Lending Vs Derivatives: tools for the trade

Being able to take risk on or off quickly can make the
difference between banking alpha and taking a big hit. In the
markets across Asia Pacific in 2017 – which will be
characterised by "low returns and high volatility" according to
asset manager Newton Investments – investment windows
will be tight and speed is of the essence.
In many markets around Asia this can present challenges.
Limits on ownership of cash instruments, liquidity quality,
market maturity and local regulation all have a bearing on
market accessibility.
"As an investment professional you are always looking at the
risks and the cost for entry and exit of an investment, and the
risk associated with sustaining an investment in a specific
market," says Hong Kong-based hedge fund manager Stephen
Howard, who left Enhanced Investment Products on 27 February
2017. "Markets with sufficiently liquid hedging solutions are
going to be gravitated towards by most institutional investors
or investment firms because they need to have decent two-way
liquidity for the risk pricing of those hedging
solutions."
Given the diversity of market structures and rules within local
Asia Pacific jurisdictions, portfolio managers and trading
desks across institutional and alternative investment firms
need to be aware of the mechanisms available for accessing
liquidity quickly, for example using repos, listed derivatives
or exchange-traded funds in lieu of cash
instruments.
"At the individual security level, it really comes down to
liquidity and cost," says Paul Solway, regional head of
securities finance in Asia Pacific at BNY Mellon. "Markets with
good depth of inventory where borrowing fees are low would suit
borrowing, whereas markets that do not allow for or restrict
borrowing/lending or shorting in any way, such as India and
Taiwan, presents access to futures and options as useful
alternatives."
Among asset owners, as a consequence of the low rate
environment, there is growing interest in alternative routes of
alpha generation that can be used to help enhance
performance.
"There is a spotlight being shone on products such as
securities lending, where there can be opportunities for a
stream of revenue that comes at relatively low risk," says Dane
Fannin, head of capital markets at Northern Trust. "We are
seeing beneficial owners that previously had no interest in
securities lending suddenly now showing a lot of interest in
it. That dynamic is probably going to continue in the near
term."
The volatility of emerging markets relative to developed ones
can make trading them as much an art as a science. The depth of
lending liquidity can present challenges, says Solway, noting
that putting on a loan can be easier than taking it
off.
"That is where the skill comes in," he says. "As history
has shown, some regional markets have resorted to short-sell
bans in times of extreme volatility. Fines or penalties,
buy-ins, and trading restrictions are all in play for failing
trades [as is] timely short-reporting across many markets
– so you need to do your homework."
Regulators can impose hurdles for investors that would
not typically be a consideration in other markets, for example
relating to settlement.