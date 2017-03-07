Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
The roadmap to SFTR implementation
07 March 2017
Pirum and IHS Markit outline their approach
Read more:
SFTR
regulation
The pace of Securities Finance Transaction Regulation (SFTR)
preparation has picked up.
With Pirum Systems recently combining forces with IHS Markit
to jointly develop an end-to-end reporting
solution, both firms view the technical challenges as
falling into five main categories: data gathering,
standardisation, reconciliation, reporting and
connectivity.
Pirum & IHS Markit believe that their modular approach
offers the most comprehensive way to meet the many different
challenges posed by the regulation covering all reportable
SFTs.
"Together, we believe we are on the right track to work
collaboratively with the industry to lead the way towards a
solution that will meet the needs of participants and
regulators," experts at both companies told Global
Investor/ISF.
Click here to find out more
about Pirum and IHS Markit's SFTR reporting
solution.