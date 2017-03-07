Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeThe roadmap to SFTR implementation
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


The roadmap to SFTR implementation

07 March 2017


Pirum and IHS Markit outline their approach

Read more: SFTR regulation

The pace of Securities Finance Transaction Regulation (SFTR) preparation has picked up. 

With Pirum Systems recently combining forces with IHS Markit to jointly develop an end-to-end reporting solution, both firms view the technical challenges as falling into five main categories: data gathering, standardisation, reconciliation, reporting and connectivity.

Pirum & IHS Markit believe that their modular approach offers the most comprehensive way to meet the many different challenges posed by the regulation covering all reportable SFTs. 

"Together, we believe we are on the right track to work collaboratively with the industry to lead the way towards a solution that will meet the needs of participants and regulators," experts at both companies told Global Investor/ISF.

Click here to find out more about Pirum and IHS Markit's SFTR reporting solution. 
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. Philippine bourse lists securities lending as priority for 2017

  2. Lending Vs Derivatives: tools for the trade

  3. Growing pains: Asian hedge funds

  4. Standard Life and Aberdeen AM agree to merger

  5. SFTR: Lessons from EMIR


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.