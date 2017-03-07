Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Securities Finance Asia-Pacific Guide 2017
07 March 2017
Leading regional guide covers securities lending, synthetic finance, tri-party and repo
Read more:
Asia
securities finance
lending
repo
derivatives
Global Investor/ISF’s annual
Securities Finance Asia-Pacific guide is available to download
now.
The regional guide covers securities lending and synthetic
finance as well as tri-party and repo.
It contains exclusive features and leading commentary on
borrowing and lending trends across the region.
This year's topics include beneficial owner expertise, hedge
fund strategies, collateral management services, technology
changes, legal challenges and the effects of regulation.
We also provide a deep dive into Asia Pacific markets with
country profiles on Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan,
Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, India and
the Philippines.
Click here to view an
online PDF.
Those attending the 14th Annual PASLA/RMA Conference on
Asian Securities Lending in Seoul this week can collect a
print copy from the Global Investor/ISF stand.
Thank you to our lead sponsor HSBC.
