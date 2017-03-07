Securities Finance Asia-Pacific Guide 2017

Global Investor/ISF’s annual Securities Finance Asia-Pacific guide is available to download now.

The regional guide covers securities lending and synthetic finance as well as tri-party and repo.

It contains exclusive features and leading commentary on borrowing and lending trends across the region.

This year's topics include beneficial owner expertise, hedge fund strategies, collateral management services, technology changes, legal challenges and the effects of regulation.

We also provide a deep dive into Asia Pacific markets with country profiles on Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, Indonesia, India and the Philippines.

Those attending the 14th Annual PASLA/RMA Conference on Asian Securities Lending in Seoul this week can collect a print copy from the Global Investor/ISF stand.

Thank you to our lead sponsor HSBC.

