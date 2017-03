One year ago, Deutsche Borse, one of the world’s largest institutional trading networks, decided to align its trading, clearing and custody activities much closer across its various legal entities, including Eurex Repo, Eurex Clearing and Clearstream global securities financing.

Philippe Seyll, Co-CEO of Clearstream, part of the Deutsche Borse group, sat down with Global Investor/ISF during the Deutsche Borse Global Funding and Financing Summit in Luxembourg.

"Despite the fact that those services are conducted in separate legal entities, our new internal set up allows us to align much closer when facing customers," said Seyll. "One of our major achievements is that we now have aligned product teams, client facing teams and business environment, cutting across all the different businesses."

"This is more of a mental shift within the firm in order to facilitate...