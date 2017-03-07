Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Keith Babbitt joins Cantor after Zirpolo exit
07 March 2017
Babbitt’s arrival follows the recent departure of Rory Zirpolo
Read more:
Cantor Fitzgerald
Keith Babbitt has joined Cantor Fitzgerald to run the
firm’s securities lending business, Global
Investor/ISF understands.
Babbitt’s arrival follows the recent departure
of Rory Zirpolo from the company last month.
Zirpolo joined Cantor in 2015 and ran US trading, including
securities lending, from New York until February
2017.
Babbitt, who will also be based in New York, has worked as a
managing director at Knight Trading since 2009.