Keith Babbitt joins Cantor after Zirpolo exit

Keith Babbitt has joined Cantor Fitzgerald to run the firm’s securities lending business, Global Investor/ISF understands.

Babbitt’s arrival follows the recent departure of Rory Zirpolo from the company last month.

Zirpolo joined Cantor in 2015 and ran US trading, including securities lending, from New York until February 2017.

Babbitt, who will also be based in New York, has worked as a managing director at Knight Trading since 2009.