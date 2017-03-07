Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeKeith Babbitt joins Cantor after Zirpolo exit
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Keith Babbitt joins Cantor after Zirpolo exit

07 March 2017


Babbitt’s arrival follows the recent departure of Rory Zirpolo

Read more: Cantor Fitzgerald

Keith Babbitt has joined Cantor Fitzgerald to run the firm’s securities lending business, Global Investor/ISF understands.

Babbitt’s arrival follows the recent departure of Rory Zirpolo from the company last month.

Zirpolo joined Cantor in 2015 and ran US trading, including securities lending, from New York until February 2017. 

Babbitt, who will also be based in New York, has worked as a managing director at Knight Trading since 2009.

 
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. Philippine bourse lists securities lending as priority for 2017

  2. Lending Vs Derivatives: tools for the trade

  3. Growing pains: Asian hedge funds

  4. Standard Life and Aberdeen AM agree to merger

  5. SFTR: Lessons from EMIR


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.