Crackdown on short-selling threatens South Korea's stock loan market

Tougher rules on short-selling pose a threat to South
Korea’s burgeoning securities lending market.
An automated disclosure system and next day short sale bans
on "overheated stocks" have been phased in by the
country’s bourse, Korea Exchange (KRX).
Meanwhile, regulators are reportedly keen on sixty day
borrowing limit restrictions and a total ban on short-selling
in the KOSDAQ market.
"Such measures, if approved, would have strong impact on
Korea’s securities lending market," said Jason
Wells, a Hong Kong-based vice president at State Street.
Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC)
decided to tighten rules last year following heavy losses for
investors of Hanmi Pharmaceutical.
Massive short-selling before the company disclosed that a
contract with Boehringer Ingelheim broke down caused the
firm’s share price to crash.
At the time of the global financial crisis, South Korea
banned all short-selling.
That ban was lifted for most companies in June 2009 and
restrictions on financial stocks were loosened in 2013.
"There is a negative perception on short selling.South
Korea's country's retail investor base continues to have strong
influence on regulatory decisions," said Seiwoon Hwang,
chief economist, Korea Capital Market Institute.
This week institutional market participants attending the
PASLA/RMA securities lending event in Seoul voiced their
concerns.
More than 55% of the audience agreed that short-selling
modifications were the most influential rule changes impacting
the country’s securities lending market.
One individual told Global Investor/ISF that
there was an element of "political posturing" occurring on the
part of Korean financial officials.
Another added that certain US beneficial owners holding
Korean equities are starting to ask their agents about
potential penalties and what they can do to circumvent the
risks.
The crackdown comes amid continued growth for South Korea's
securities lending industry.
Since 2010, stock and bond lending balances have increased
at an average annual rate of 27% and 8% respectively.