Crackdown on short-selling threatens South Korea's stock loan market

08 March 2017


Regulators keen on further borrowing limit restrictions and total short sale ban on KOSDAQ market

Tougher rules on short-selling pose a threat to South Korea’s burgeoning securities lending market.

An automated disclosure system and next day short sale bans on "overheated stocks" have been phased in by the country’s bourse, Korea Exchange (KRX).

Meanwhile, regulators are reportedly keen on sixty day borrowing limit restrictions and a total ban on short-selling in the KOSDAQ market.

"Such measures, if approved, would have strong impact on Korea’s securities lending market," said Jason Wells, a Hong Kong-based vice president at State Street.

Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) decided to tighten rules last year following heavy losses for investors of Hanmi Pharmaceutical.

Massive short-selling before the company disclosed that a contract with Boehringer Ingelheim broke down caused the firm’s share price to crash.

At the time of the global financial crisis, South Korea banned all short-selling. 

That ban was lifted for most companies in June 2009 and restrictions on financial stocks were loosened in 2013.

"There is a negative perception on short selling.South Korea's country's retail investor base continues to have strong influence on regulatory decisions," said Seiwoon Hwang, chief economist, Korea Capital Market Institute.

This week institutional market participants attending the PASLA/RMA securities lending event in Seoul voiced their concerns. 

More than 55% of the audience agreed that short-selling modifications were the most influential rule changes impacting the country’s securities lending market.

One individual told Global Investor/ISF that there was an element of "political posturing" occurring on the part of Korean financial officials.

Another added that certain US beneficial owners holding Korean equities are starting to ask their agents about potential penalties and what they can do to circumvent the risks.

The crackdown comes amid continued growth for South Korea's securities lending industry.

Since 2010, stock and bond lending balances have increased at an average annual rate of 27% and 8% respectively.
