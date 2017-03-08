Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Global custody survey – now live
08 March 2017
The annual survey gives asset owners, asset managers and banks to rate their global custodians
The annual Global Investor global custody survey is now
live.
Global Investor is inviting all asset managers, asset owners
and banks to rate the performance of their global
custodians.
Last year’s Global Investor survey produced a
variety of winners with State Street, Pictet Asset Services,
RBC I&TS and Citi sharing the global top spots.
In this year’s survey there will be 18 service
category tables. Each of these categories is broken down into
sub-categories, on which respondents rate their global
custodians.
Respondents are asked to rate their global custodians from 1
(very poor) to 7 (excellent) in each of the sub-categories.
The overall tables will be presented in the heatmap format
introduced last year. Global custodians’ results
are presented in alphabetical order with the winning score in
each region/category highlighted.
There are two global columns and regional ones for Emea, the
Americas and Asia Pacific (defined by where the respondent is
based).
The weighted tables contain a two-stage calculation process,
combing stages that allow for the respondents AuM and the
importance that the respondents attach to each service
category. Unweighted tables will also be presented.