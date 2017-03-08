Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeGlobal custody survey – now live
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Global custody survey – now live

08 March 2017


The annual survey gives asset owners, asset managers and banks to rate their global custodians

Read more: Global custody survey

The annual Global Investor global custody survey is now live.

Global Investor is inviting all asset managers, asset owners and banks to rate the performance of their global custodians.

Click here to respond to the survey.

Last year’s Global Investor survey produced a variety of winners with State Street, Pictet Asset Services, RBC I&TS and Citi sharing the global top spots.

In this year’s survey there will be 18 service category tables. Each of these categories is broken down into sub-categories, on which respondents rate their global custodians. 

Respondents are asked to rate their global custodians from 1 (very poor) to 7 (excellent) in each of the sub-categories.

The overall tables will be presented in the heatmap format introduced last year. Global custodians’ results are presented in alphabetical order with the winning score in each region/category highlighted. 

There are two global columns and regional ones for Emea, the Americas and Asia Pacific (defined by where the respondent is based).

The weighted tables contain a two-stage calculation process, combing stages that allow for the respondents AuM and the importance that the respondents attach to each service category. Unweighted tables will also be presented.
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. Fixed income ETFs shorted ahead of expected Fed rate hike

  2. Philippine bourse lists securities lending as priority for 2017

  3. Sec finance market seeing ‘quantum leaps’ in technology

  4. Pan-Asia SBL CCP could be effective

  5. Northern Trust cites accounting, disclosure for latest win


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.