The open access rules under Europe's Mifid II directive will re-invigorate the debate around clearing interoperability and could see the scope of interoperability widen to include more categories of derivatives, a clearing expert has told FOW.

The interoperability of central counterparties (CCPs), which effectively gives firms an option of where to clear their trades, emerged in Europe after the first version of Mifid which took effect in 2007.

Early examples of European interoperability involved a handful of clearing firms, or central counterparties (CCPs),...