Watkins to lead BNY Mellon Markets in EMEA

BNY Mellon has promoted Dan Watkins to
lead its markets unit in Europe, Middle East and Africa,
replacing Richard Gill, who announced his retirement earlier this year.
Watkins will oversee the growth of BNY
Mellon Markets, in response to increase client demand ahead of
ongoing regulatory and market structure changes.
Based in London, he will report to
Michelle Neal, president of BNY Melon Markets group, with
regional accountability to Michael Cole-Fontayn, EMEA chairman
"Dan will play a central role in further
optimising the Markets solution set to meet the evolving needs
of clients," said Neal in a statement.
Previously, Watkins worked as a strategy
consultant at BNY since September 2016. Prior to that, he
served on the board of fntech trading platform Squawker, having
worked at firms including JP Morgan and Jardine Fleming Tokyo
in the 1990s.
In 1999, Watkins co-founded LatentZero, a
front-office software provider for the buy-side, where he
served as CEO North America for 11 years. Fidessa acquired the
business in 2007 for £63 million.
In his new role, Watkins will work
alongside Gill until the end of March to "ensure a smooth
transition."
His appointment is subject to regulatory
approval under the UK senior managers and certification regime,
according to BNY.
With regards to the Markets business, the
bank said it will "continue to asses opportunities as the
market develops".
Gill served as head of BNY Mellon Markets
in EMEA for less than a year. He was promoted to the role in
April 2016 after over 20 years at the bank, with previous roles
including co-head of foreign exchange trading and chief FX
dealer.
Gill's retirement follows that of Jim Malgieri, head of collateral
management and segregation at BNY Mellon Markets, who is set to
retire this year, Global Investor reported on December
22.
Malgieri joined the bank in 2002 and went on to become chief
executive of BNY's broker-dealer services business. His
replacement is yet to be announced.