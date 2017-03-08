Collateral Challenge

The Basel III liquidity coverage ratio, initial margin
segregation for OTC derivatives reform and mandatory clearing
are just some of the factors driving demand for collateral
management in Asia Pacific. As a consequence, firms have to
look at their liquidity profiles and some may need to leverage
repo/financing markets to raise cash or obtain eligible assets
to cover margin. In turn, these financing trades would
typically require margining, compounding pressure on the same
operational resources. This is not a region-specific issue
– Asia Pacific regulators are typically looking to
stay in line with global standards.
"Firms now transfer the cost of collateral via credit
valuation and funding valuation adjustments, which has led to
increased scrutiny of these costs," says Nasser Khodri, group
managing director Asia Pacific institutional & wholesale at
FIS. "To bring down these costs, they require sophisticated
collateral optimisation systems."
Nicolas Faust, collateral and valuation services product
specialist for Asia Pacific at BNP Paribas, stresses the
importance of efficient and scalable platforms, processes and
services that can handle higher volumes triggered by systematic
margining.
Many local banks are busy deploying collateral optimisation
systems in order to centralise and price collateral and at the
same time equip themselves with support capability for
tri-party repos and allowing third-party agents to provide
initial margin segregation support, observes Davin Cheung,
Clearstream’s regional manager for North Asia,
global securities financing.
"I think this trend will continue for years to come and
will affect firm-wide capital and liquidity management, CCP and
OTC margining and matching sell side-and buy-side needs
depending on whether the entity is a bank, broker-dealer or
buy-side asset management or insurance firm," he
says.
Khodri identifies Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia and
Japan as the most dynamic markets in the region. "Singapore has
been in the lead so far in terms of next generation collateral
solutions, while Japan has been working to adapt its older
back-office technology and Australia cannot decide where
collateral fits into its business model. Collateral
optimisation systems have been scarcely adopted in Asia, so
there is certainly plenty of scope for increased adoption over
the next few years."
Northern Trust’s head of derivatives &
collateral management EMEA, John Southgate, says that
collateral optimisation is rapidly becoming a core component of
any collateral management service, although the emergence of
new solutions does not mask the fact that this is still a
relatively immature service.
Many regulations have not yet taken effect in Asia
Pacific, which means the true economic impact of new collateral
management requirements has not been felt, adds Stephen Bruel,
global head of the derivatives and collateral management
product groups for BBH.
"This will change over time as more regulations take effect and
the cost of collateral will certainly increase as a result," he
says. "For example, inefficient use of collateral will start to
impact portfolio performance and that will drive an increase in
optimisation. Many firms won’t have a choice
– it will be vital to use an optimisation tool to
efficiently allocate collateral, as will optimising internal
operations to ensure effective management of middle and back
office implications."