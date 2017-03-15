Country Profile: Japan's securities finance market

Japan’s equities earned more than 50% additional
revenue in dollar terms than the total recorded for 2015,
according to IHS Markit data. This bumper surge means Japan was
responsible for one-third of the region’s equities
revenue – a sharp increase from the 22% share seen in
2015. It was the single largest force behind the 10% jump in
Asian securities lending revenues registered last
year.
"The revenue momentum has continued into the New Year as
Japanese equities have generated 45% more revenues in local
terms for beneficial owners in the opening six weeks of 2017
than they did over the same period in 2016," said IHS Markit
analyst Simon Colvin.
This jump is even more significant in dollar terms as the
rising value of the yen means that the $40m generated by
Japanese equities lending year-to-date is 50% ahead of the
$26.5m generated at the same point in 2016.
"This will come as welcome news for the industry considering
that the rest of the Asian region is has so far failed to match
the revenues generated at this point last year," said Colvin.
"In fact, Asian equity securities lending revenues are trailing
the $112m earned in the opening six weeks of 2016 by
3%."
Fees are by far and away the single largest contributing factor
behind Japan’s rosy revenue figure. The weighted
fee commanded by Japanese equities ranged between 75bps and
80bps from 2013 to 2015, however that number went on to surge
to 100bps last year. The increase in fees is showing no sign of
slowing down in 2017 as the weighted-average fee charged to
borrow Japanese equities so far this year is 124bps, far above
the 80bps weighted average fees generated in the opening six
weeks of 2016.
"This massive 57% increase in the fees commanded by Japanese
loans has so far failed to scare off investors as the average
balances were JPY3trn in the first six weeks of 2017 –
roughly on par with the JPY3.2trn seen over the start of 2016,"
says Colvin.
The minority of Japanese stocks that trade special have played
an outsized role in the surge in fees as their proportion has
doubled over the last two years. Japanese stocks now have a 12%
chance trading special (using a threshold of 100bps for fees).
"This proportion is by far and away the highest out of any
period registered over the last 24 months," adds
Colvin.
Furthermore, these specials are getting increasingly more
expensive to borrow as the weighted average fee of all specials
registered a 24-month high of 670bps in the opening weeks of
the year. The Japanese specials fee has come in somewhat over
the last month to 550bps; however the current rate is still
materially higher than the 430bps needed to borrow Japanese
specials over the middle of 2015.
"These specials are more than likely driven by short seller
demand as technology and consumer discretionary firms, which
have long been favorite targets of short sellers, make up over
half of the current crop of Japanese specials," says Colvin.
Standout tech specials includes such firms as internet
messaging portal Line Corp which now costs over 11% to borrow
after a series of lackluster earnings took its shares below
their IPO price and AI software provider Jig-Saw which commands
an astronomical 33% in the securities lending
market.