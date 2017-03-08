FX PB: Gaining currency

Foreign exchange (FX) prime brokerage in Asia is a major growth
market. Demand has been driven to record levels by the boom in
trading Asian currencies, especially on and off-shore renminbi,
as well as bullion. There has also been a big shift in
investment manager operations, which have increasingly moved
from trading Asian currencies outside the region to local
domiciles.
At the same time, tighter regulations requiring higher levels
of minimum capital such as the Basel III liquidity coverage
ratio (LCR) are drastically hiking the cost of capital for
banks, especially in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand. This,
together with rising reporting and legal expenses related to
operating in the space, has forced prime brokers to be stricter
when allocating their capital.
"There has been a resurgence of sorts in the FX space, and the
Asian markets are no exception," says John O’Hara,
global head of FXPB and FX clearing, platform sales Asia, at
Societe Generale. "In fact, with the increase in the number of
fund managers located in Asia Pacific, it is arguably the
region poised for the largest percentage growth globally over
the next few years.
"As new funds are launched, the most effective way to
gain access to liquidity is via a prime broker. However, with
the provider resizing that has occurred and newly adopted,
self-imposed restrictions on minimum account size, market
entrants often find themselves struggling to find a
home."
Since these emerging managers often require services beyond the
traditional FX PB offering – such as centralised
clearing of select instruments, typically nondeliverable
forwards – the list of viable partners diminishes even
further. "A situation has developed where there is growing
demand for FX PB and ancillary services in Asia Pacific and a
shortage of providers able and willing to meet this demand," he
adds.
Prime-of-prime
Escalating fees, regulatory capital and rising business costs
have ensured that margins are slim, so scale is everything.
Liquidity providers that offer both an international footprint
and local knowhow can pick and choose their clients. Brokers
have also been quick to grow their market shares through the
primeof- prime model, offering micro contract trades, often
with leverage, and credit services to smaller firms unable to
access FX prime brokers directly. Some smaller hedge funds and
asset managers make do with mini-prime and cloud providers,
another sector that is growing at speed.
ADS Securities launched its FX prime new and exciting
channel," says Louisa Kwok, head of prime of prime sales at
ADS.
"Uncertainty in western financial markets, as a result of
Brexit in the UK and the new President in the US, is driving
many traders to put a greater percentage of their business into
Asian markets. We see growing interest in opportunities in Asia
and the need for Asian institutions to trade in their domestic
currencies via NDFs."
The cost to trade these local instruments and currencies, which
are lower in volume than most G10 currencies, is often higher,
and they are less accessible, so Asian firms need to look for
partners that are able to leverage their capitalisation to
offer greater access to liquidity providers, and at
preferential rates, according to Kwok.