Pan-Asia SBL CCP could be effective

While the creation of a Pan-Asia securities borrowing and lending (SBL) central counterparty (CCP) has not yet become a reality, despite being discussed for several years, more market participants believe it would be effective than believe it would be ineffective.

Delegates at the Pan Asia Securities lending Association (PASLA) conference in Seoul were surveyed and the largest proportion, 43.9%, thought that a new CCP would be effective and 39% thought it would not, with 17.1% undecided.

Valerie Rossi, global head of securities finance, ABN AMRO Clearing Bank, Hong Kong, said: "Having a single CCP model for Pan-Asia is going to be really, really difficult to implement. Asia is not like Europe – there is not a financial directive that harmonises regulation."

She also noted that volumes were much lower than in the US and EU.

Jonathan Lombardo, senior president, Deutsche Boerse Group, London, said: "I think that the regulators would be looking for some form of centralisation to bring liquidity to the market place."

He added that CCPs in EU are able to deal with different rules from each nation state: "Every one has different legal issues and restraints. And there are multiple currencies. We did a lot of that heavy lifting in Europe. Overcoming those hurdles brings further efficiency to the market place."

Malcolm Poes, senior manager treasury, AustralianSuper, Melbourne, said: "It’s not going to happen in the near future. Near complete regulatory disparity exists… but at least its going in the same direction."