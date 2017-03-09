Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Pan-Asia SBL CCP could be effective
09 March 2017
Progress has been very slow but market participants believe a new Pan-Asian CCP would bring benefits if regulatory issues can be resolved
While the creation of a Pan-Asia securities borrowing and
lending (SBL) central counterparty (CCP) has not yet become a
reality, despite being discussed for several years, more market
participants believe it would be effective than believe it
would be ineffective.
Delegates at the Pan Asia Securities lending Association
(PASLA) conference in Seoul were surveyed and the largest
proportion, 43.9%, thought that a new CCP would be effective
and 39% thought it would not, with 17.1% undecided.
Valerie Rossi, global head of securities finance, ABN AMRO
Clearing Bank, Hong Kong, said: "Having a single CCP model for
Pan-Asia is going to be really, really difficult to implement.
Asia is not like Europe – there is not a financial
directive that harmonises regulation."
She also noted that volumes were much lower than in the US
and EU.
Jonathan Lombardo, senior president, Deutsche Boerse Group,
London, said: "I think that the regulators would be looking for
some form of centralisation to bring liquidity to the market
place."
He added that CCPs in EU are able to deal with different
rules from each nation state: "Every one has different legal
issues and restraints. And there are multiple currencies. We
did a lot of that heavy lifting in Europe. Overcoming those
hurdles brings further efficiency to the market place."
Malcolm Poes, senior manager treasury, AustralianSuper,
Melbourne, said: "It’s not going to happen in the
near future. Near complete regulatory disparity exists…
but at least its going in the same direction."