Country profile: Australia's securities finance market

Australia is a mature lending market with a diverse range of
supply and demand dynamics. It is well developed, with a robust
regulatory framework and attractive liquidity profile. "These
attributes make it an obvious destination for investors to
deploy their trading strategies," says Dane Fannin head of
capital markets, Asia Pacific, Northern Trust.
Australia has stable supply for the main index securities.
"Overall, supply within the market has increased due to new
participants and capital inflows to superannuation and managed
investment schemes," says Stewart Cowan, head of securities
lending, Asia Pacific, J.P.Morgan.
"As 2017 gets underway we continue to see strong appetite from
beneficial owners to participate in securities lending. This is
reflected in the lendable inventory in both equities and fixed
income which has increased year-on-year."
Australia has a vibrant and dynamic onshore market and it
is also open to offshore participants. In terms of specials,
the supply versus demand dynamic is no different other mature
markets except for the franking or imputation credit. "The
franking credit is only available to onshore lenders, hence,
there is differential pricing and certain demand dynamics
between the onshore and offshore supply," adds
Cowan.
Unfortunately, demand to borrow remains subdued due to Basel
III and other regulations. "We saw increased volatility within
the fixed income book as banks and broker-dealers needed to
manage their balance sheet activities," added Cowan.
However, despite demand not keeping up with supply, the
Australian market is expected to continue to generate
reasonable returns buoyed by the commodity and retail
sectors.
In September 2008, ASIC introduced a short selling ban
which covered both naked and covered short sales. The ban was
in response to concerns around market volatility which raised
concerns around fair and orderly operation of markets. The ban
was lifted in May 2009 and ASIC released a post-implementation
report REP302
(see http://bit.ly/2lyuHfX)
. It provided an interesting insight: "It should be noted,
however, that the ban on short selling may have exacerbated
market volatility.
It also potentially inhibited price discovery in the
market and may have reduced market liquidity."
It is also improving in the eyes of beneficial owners,
says Fannin: "Perceptions of securities lending are changing in
a positive way, particularly in the context of a low interest
environment. The idea that it can generate an attractive stream
of alpha at relatively low risk is driving increased interest
from beneficial owners."
The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)
issued Regulatory Guide 196 (RG196) in April 2011, which
prohibits naked short selling and introduced short selling
disclosure obligations. There are currently rules in place for
naked short selling as well as various reporting obligations in
relation to short sales and loans transactions. ASIC provides
the market with transparency in relation to these positions and
they are published on its website
(see http://bit.ly/2mfmIo5)
.
The most recent change has been to expand the reporting
obligations for APRA (Australian Prudential Regulation
Authority) regulated entities. SRF 720 & SRF 721 were
introduced in July 2016 and request specific information
related to stock loan and repo positions.