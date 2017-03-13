Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeSecurities lending industry tops $2trn on loan
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Securities lending industry tops $2trn on loan

13 March 2017


The lendable value has surpassed $16trn - also a DataLend record.

Read more: securities lending

The securities lending industry is now a $2+ trillion business, according to DataLend.

The New York-based data provider sent out a note on Monday, explaining that the value of stocks and bonds on loan in the marketplace reached more than $2 trillion recently.

That’s the highest value since DataLend began tracking the market in 2013.

The lendable value, referring to the value of securities lenders have made available for borrowing, surpassed $16trn - also a DataLend record.

More than 45,000 unique securities are on loan worldwide.

Speaking to Global Investor/ISF last month, BNP Paribas' Lance Wargo, said he expected the securities lending space to grow beyond $2 trillion in 2017.

However, he added that the winners and losers will be distinguished by clear, well-thought-out objectives in their securities lending programs. 

"If the purpose is for incremental revenues with little to no risk, then a limited number of borrowers and a government securities-only cash reinvestment pool might be the best solution," said Wargo, North American head of agency lending at BNP Paribas Securities Services.

"If the objective is to beat a benchmark, then the lender may seek opportunities from both general collateral and special securities, as well as a more comprehensive reinvestment schedule."

DataLend stats show cash collateral as a percentage of on-loan balance totelled 39.48% at the start of March (-6.39% year-on-year.)

Non-cash collateral as a percentage of on-loan balance: 60.52% (+6.39% year-on-year)

Lenders earned $9.16 billion in securities lending revenues in 2016, including $4.67 billion in North America; $2.64 billion in Europe; $1.67 billion in Asia-Pacific; and $182 million in the rest of the world.
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. Philippine bourse lists securities lending as priority for 2017

  2. Raccat joins JP Morgan's custody and fund services business

  3. BNY targets MENA corporate trust with new sales head

  4. Northern Trust cites accounting, disclosure for latest win

  5. US delays variation margin to September


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.