IOSCO launches first Asia Pac hub

The world’s leading body of capital market regulators has launched its first-ever Asia Pacific Hub in Malaysia.

IOSCO, which regulates more than 95% of markets worldwide, says the hub is intended to further develop capital markets and strengthen regulatory capabilities in the region.

It is located at the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) building in Kuala Lumpur and becomes IOSCO’s first presence outside of its headquarters in Madrid, Spain.

"The selection of Malaysia as the host of the first ever regional Hub reinforces the country’s efforts in building a high quality and well-regulated capital market," said SC chairman Ranjit Ajit Singh.

"The Hub in Malaysia will foster greater connectivity and inclusiveness within the Asia Pacific region, and is a reflection of the SC’s commitment in facilitating greater cross-border collaboration."

Ashley Alder, IOSCO vice chairman, added: "The launch of the IOSCO Asia Pacific Hub in Kuala Lumpur marks an important milestone for IOSCO, delivering quality capacity building for all IOSCO members, particularly for developing and emerging markets in the Asia Region."