IOSCO launches first Asia Pac hub
14 March 2017
New unit becomes IOSCO’s first presence outside of its headquarters in Madrid, Spain
The world’s leading body of capital market
regulators has launched its first-ever Asia Pacific Hub in
Malaysia.
IOSCO, which regulates more than 95% of markets worldwide,
says the hub is intended to further develop capital markets and
strengthen regulatory capabilities in the region.
It is located at the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC)
building in Kuala Lumpur and becomes IOSCO’s
first presence outside of its headquarters in Madrid,
Spain.
"The selection of Malaysia as the host of the first ever
regional Hub reinforces the country’s efforts in
building a high quality and well-regulated capital market,"
said SC chairman Ranjit Ajit Singh.
"The Hub in Malaysia will foster greater connectivity and
inclusiveness within the Asia Pacific region, and is a
reflection of the SC’s commitment in
facilitating greater cross-border collaboration."
Ashley Alder, IOSCO vice chairman, added: "The launch of
the IOSCO Asia Pacific Hub in Kuala Lumpur marks an important
milestone for IOSCO, delivering quality capacity building for
all IOSCO members, particularly for developing and emerging
markets in the Asia Region."