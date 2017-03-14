Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeIOSCO launches first Asia Pac hub
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


IOSCO launches first Asia Pac hub

14 March 2017


New unit becomes IOSCO’s first presence outside of its headquarters in Madrid, Spain

Read more: IOSCO regulation Asia

The world’s leading body of capital market regulators has launched its first-ever Asia Pacific Hub in Malaysia.

IOSCO, which regulates more than 95% of markets worldwide, says the hub is intended to further develop capital markets and strengthen regulatory capabilities in the region.

It is located at the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) building in Kuala Lumpur and becomes IOSCO’s first presence outside of its headquarters in Madrid, Spain.

"The selection of Malaysia as the host of the first ever regional Hub reinforces the country’s efforts in building a high quality and well-regulated capital market," said SC chairman Ranjit Ajit Singh.

"The Hub in Malaysia will foster greater connectivity and inclusiveness within the Asia Pacific region, and is a reflection of the SC’s commitment in facilitating greater cross-border collaboration." 

Ashley Alder, IOSCO vice chairman, added: "The launch of the IOSCO Asia Pacific Hub in Kuala Lumpur marks an important milestone for IOSCO, delivering quality capacity building for all IOSCO members, particularly for developing and emerging markets in the Asia Region."
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. Raccat joins JP Morgan's custody and fund services business

  2. Philippine bourse lists securities lending as priority for 2017

  3. Securities lending industry tops $2trn on loan

  4. The big deal

  5. Misys to merge with Canadian fintech rival


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.