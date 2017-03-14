Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Tom Rafferty joins Nomura's equity finance unit
14 March 2017
Nomura simplified the management structure of its prime brokerage business last year
Tom Rafferty has joined Nomura in London after more than a
decade at Citi.
Rafferty took up the role of vice president within the
firm’s equity finance division at the start of
March.
Nomura, Japan’s largest brokerage, closed
certain businesses in Europe last year, including equity
research.
It also simplified the management structure of its prime
brokerage business.
Rafferty first joined Citi in 2006 as an analyst.
Six years later he moved to Citi’s equity
finance desk and was appointed vice president at the start of
2016.