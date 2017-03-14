Tom Rafferty joins Nomura's equity finance unit

Tom Rafferty has joined Nomura in London after more than a decade at Citi.

Rafferty took up the role of vice president within the firm’s equity finance division at the start of March.

Nomura, Japan’s largest brokerage, closed certain businesses in Europe last year, including equity research.

It also simplified the management structure of its prime brokerage business.

Rafferty first joined Citi in 2006 as an analyst.

Six years later he moved to Citi’s equity finance desk and was appointed vice president at the start of 2016.