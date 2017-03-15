Lebanon: Waiting for the sun

Lebanon has remained in decent financial shape, despite
political uncertainty and being cut off from major Gulf
markets, and could experience a revival once Syria eventually
starts to recover, says James Gavin
After two and a half years of political drift as the country
failed to elect a president to succeed Michel Suleiman, who
left office in May 2014, Lebanon is now showing signs of
renewed economic vigour with a new head of state installed, a
unity cabinet formed and promising indicators of improving
investor sentiment.
The political compromise that saw the veteran former general
Michel Aoun named president on 31 October 2016 has done much to
reinject a sense of dynamism into a flagging economy. Real
estate demand – one significant barometer of economic
confidence in Lebanon – spiked in the fourth quarter
of 2016. Byblos Bank’s Real Estate Demand Index
showed a 17.5% increase in that period over the previous
quarter.
"Toward the end of 2016, Lebanon witnessed a positive
political development domestically that brought back a sense of
confidence in the country’s ability to boost its
economic status. Lebanon elected a new president and succeeded
in forming a new cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Saad
Al-Hariri," says Mohamed Ali Beyhum, executive general manager
at Lebanon’s Bankmed and chairman and general
manager of MedSecurities Investment Company.
The country’s growth outlook has improved markedly
in the matter of a few months. The Washington-based Institute
of International Finance projects Lebanon’s real
GDP growth rate to accelerate from an estimated 1.4% in 2016 to
3% in 2017, viewing the politically developments leading to a
modest recovery in private investment and in exports of goods
and services.
Michel Chikhani, managing director at BLOM Asset Management Co,
cautions that it is too early to expect tangible signs of
improved investor sentiment in the form of significant capital
inflows. "But people are more aware now that there might be a
possibility of an improvement," he says.
Marwan Barakat, head of research at
Lebanon’s Bank Audi, is nonetheless confident that
the political atmosphere will yield positive results. "On the
basis of the domestic political settlement that led to
successful presidential elections with regional international
support, our macro forecast for 2017 rests on an improving
growth scenario. We project growth at 4% in 2017, more than
twice the average we had over past six years," he
says.
Barakat foresees private investment growing by 15% in the next
year, albeit from a low base in 2016. "For the past few years
the Lebanese have been delaying investment decisions. Now, with
the improvement in the political outlook, we at Audi are seeing
more investment initiatives in the country," he
says.
Reform agenda
There may be longer-lasting gains to be made. According to
Bankmed’s Beyhum, the long awaited political
breakthrough is anticipated to pave the way for the much needed
structural reforms and adjustments that would place the country
on the right growth track for the coming years.
"The resumption of the domestic political process and the
prospect of a government that is able to tackle
Lebanon’s reform agenda and set a budget to
improve the country’s infrastructure –
particularly power, telecom, and transport – would
have a material impact on confidence and growth. Hereby, the
positive sentiment would boost inflows, support financial
stability and promote investment," says Beyhum.