ICBC Standard Bank: The rise of repo
15 March 2017
Iain Colquhoun, Head of Corporate & Bank Flow Sales, ICBC Standard Bank, says that repo will play an increasing role in Asia Pacific capital markets
Participation in Asia Pacific repo forms an important part of
an increasingly international financing market.
Since the financial crisis, the repo market has changed
fundamentally. A variety of new regulations, coupled with
greater control from internal risk frameworks, have placed
uncertainty around the product and, according to the latest
International Capital Market Association (ICMA) survey,
restricted growth.
At the same time, central bank policy has provided large
amounts of liquidity to banks. The onward use of this
liquidity, during a period of low outright interest rates and
reduced spreads, has resulted in the repo market generally
looking for new horizons.
There has been a clear trend for global finance being provided
into an Asia Pacific market with a vibrant domestic and
international fixed income market.
Following the harsh lessons of the 2000s, the need is greater
than ever for providers to co-opt local knowledge to gain a
deeper understanding of the collateral they are trading and the
counterparty that is in receipt of the cash. I hope you will
find this guide useful and insightful.
Iain Colquhoun
