Country Profile: Hong Kong's securities finance market

Last year was not a particularly good one for securities lending in Hong Kong. Gross revenue totalled (US) $238m in 2016, down 34% from US$358m the previous year, swopping places in the league tables with Japan (which increased from US$196m by 50% to US$294m). Nonetheless, it was the second greatest revenue generating market in Asia Pacific.

"Average rates decreased a lot over the past year," notes Ariel Winiger, head of secured financing Asia Pacific, Societe Generale. "Rates [fees] reduced on average by about 30%. I see no indication for this to turn upwards again – it could go lower – but this really depends on corporate activity."

There are still isolated pockets of high fees. "The only exception is China-based ETFs, which are heavily in demand," says Winiger. "The fees come in and out – sometimes they are traded at a really high level but it is quite volatile. It is definitely a good trade but the problem here is that not many lenders can lend ETFs so the holdings are relatively modest."

At the moment there is not enough supply, in part because interest in China is not particularly high, investors are typically more cautious than bullish. However, there is also the question of ownership. "The main investors are retail ones and these stocks do not normally come to the lending market," notes Winiger.

Chamil Ioussoupov, head of equity finance Hong Kong, Natixis says: "The biggest impact we saw in 2016 was the development of the Chinese story. China ETFs absolutely hijacked the story of the Hong Kong stock lending market."

At the beginning of the year the inventory of private banks was not targeted but as soon as Chinese ETFs became hot people rushed to the private banks to fund the supply.

"The interesting thing was that the market corrected itself," says Ioussoupov. "The effort of people trying to get the ETF supply in the first part of the year paid off and the market naturally cooled off in the second part. Because ETFs were very hot, people found an alternative way to fund the supply and the market normalised, as happens in Europe."

The only major change to the equity market was the Shenzhen Connect going live at the end of last year. As with the established Shanghai Connect, the stock lending facility is not really workable. It is reasonable to assume that the facility has been consciously implemented in a way that does not foster activity and that Chinese regulator will make changes if and when its wants lending to take off.

While investors can almost get near full access to the Chinese markets, the two Connects are not being utilised for stock lending for several reasons including issues around title transfer and the CNY repo market. It all adds up to not being commercially viable.

The reconciliation of these issues is under consideration by the Chinese authorities but is not thought to be a top priority. Says Ioussoupov: "I would say the key regulatory factor is now the development of China – the Shanghai and Shenzhen Connects and the all new bond channel. Beyond that the next step is of course the opening of derivatives."