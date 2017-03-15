Country Profile: Singapore’s securities finance market

Market participants have witnessed Singapore’s
capital market rules and infrastructure mature over time,
aligning with international best practice. Political and
economic stability have also attracted companies to the region.
It remains, however, more of a back-office hub and struggles to
match the lending and borrowing levels of its main rival Hong
Kong – where most brokers choose to set up shop and do
business.
Back in 2014 the average value of lendable equity securities
totalled $50bn (all figures USD). This figure has reduced in
recent years ($43bn in 2015, $37bn in 2016) although the value
of equity securities on loan has remained relatively constant
around US$2.7bn and average fees have stayed just north of
1.1%.
Singapore Exchange (SGX) is the preferred listing location for
close to 800 companies, including a large proportion of foreign
listings.
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) recently proposed new
rules that would require investors to report short sales of
shares – a further sign authorities are stepping up
scrutiny of investors who take a negative view on listed
companies and aggressively sell their shares.
However, MAS has said short selling "can enhance the price
discovery process and maintain market discipline". Its
proposals aim to enhance transparency by requiring market
participants to mark short-sell orders to the exchange and
report short positions above a certain threshold.
MAS said the regulations would bring Singapore in line with
international short-selling guidelines. The rules would apply
to the immediate legal owners of the stocks, while designated
market makers would be exempt. The regulator intends to give
the industry four months to implement the new rules, once they
are finally published. Reportable positions include those
equivalent to or more than 0.05% of eligible shares or S$1m
($700,000) in aggregate value.
Tri-party collateral management is set to be being increasingly
adopted by local banks, which are facing increasing regulatory
demands along with their global peers. "In Singapore we are
seeing some local players upgrading their systems in order to
become active," says Davin Cheung, global funding and financing
sales, APAC, Clearstream Banking.
"They are not active yet partly because system and relevant
support capability is not there to support tri-party, but some
are willing to invest good amounts of money to update and
prepare for OTC derivatives margin rule implementations and
selection of third-party collateral agents. That is quite a
significant development over the past 12 to 24
months."
Looking ahead, the Singapore market’s defensive
nature helps cushion against downside risks in a risk-off
environment. The dividend yield is one of the highest in the
region, while healthy balance sheets and free-cashflow
generation are supporting dividend payout ratios. There are
tentative signs of earnings bottoming.
"Calibrated monetary easing and fiscal measures, such as tax
and wage credits for businesses and measures to ease corporate
credit conditions and restore cost competitiveness, provide a
favourable backdrop to support supply-side reforms," HSBC
analysts stated in an investment outlook in
February.
"The government has responded to the structural growth slowdown
with a step-up in inter-agency collaboration to help
industries/companies and workers to cope with structural
challenges, identify and expand new growth sectors as well as
address frictional unemployment and shortfalls in social
policies and infrastructure etc."