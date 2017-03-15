Country Profile: Taiwan's securities finance market

Taiwan’s bourse made it easier for market
participants to look up rules and regulations on securities
borrowing and lending (SBL) in February. The welcome move saw
the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) collect 14 letters of
interpretation regarding the practical aspect of SBL and place
them under the respective chapters and articles.
Eventually, the exchange plan is to have all the rules covering
SBL rules in one place – including regulations
governing the opening of an SBL account at a brokerage, how to
price SBL and how a lender makes a request for an earlier than
planned return of securities.
At the same time, TWSE also announced a new piece of
legislation which forbids securities borrowers from taking out
any new loans within 10 days of the deadline of an existing
outstanding loan.
The calculation of collateral value, related to submission,
withdrawal, and the marking-tomarket of foreign currency
collaterals, were updated.
Officials have continuously modified SBL rules over the last
several years, showing careful thought and commitment to the
securities lending industry. The 2016 changes to the
regulations were also designed to boost securities
lending.
"The capacity for securities-based lending was enlarged, thus
enhancing market liquidity," a spokesperson said at the time,
adding that the number of securities eligible for day trading
varies slightly on daily basis.
Regulators have also reduced the securities transaction tax
(STT). Regardless of the gain or loss derived from trading of
securities, the STT is imposed based on the transaction amount.
The move by finance ministers to lower the rate to 0.15% from
the previous 0.3% from the start of 2017 pleased local stock
investors and could boost market turnover going
forward.
In part, these modifications combined with regulatory
flexibility have led to Taiwan becoming one of the hottest
Asian SBL markets. Healthcare and biotech stocks saw strong
demand from borrowers in 2016. OBI Pharma was one of the
top-grossing name in the Taiwanese securities lending
market.
In 2016, IHS Markit equity statistics show the average
lendable totalled $39bn during 2016 with $3.6bn out on loan.
The loans commanding an average fee of 2.31%, beating
2015’s 1.71% figure even through more assets were
then out on loan ($4bn on average).
Even so, total lendable assets and revenues in Taiwan still
fall behind the likes of Japan, Hong Kong, and South Korea.
Lending occurs, but in an imperfect structure.
Looking ahead, lenders and borrowers should keep a close eye on
the global macro environment and domestic issues impacting
Taiwanese securities.
"There has been improvement in near-term earnings
momentum and a tech-led cyclical recovery in Taiwan. Positive
export/production momentum appears to also be building in some
non-tech sectors, such as metals, chemicals and machineries,"
HSBC analysts wrote in a monthly investment outlook in
February.
"Taiwan maintains its competitiveness in the global themes of
Internet of things and electric vehicles. The government
focuses on revamping the economy through cultivating high-tech/
innovative industries and trade & investment policies (to
diversify the product mix & markets)."