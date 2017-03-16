Free Trial Corporate Access


Katharine Morris joins Northern Trust's UK fund services business

16 March 2017


Morris reports to Douglas Gee, head of sales for Northern Trust's asset servicing business in EMEA.

Katharine Morris has joined Northern Trust as head of sales for the firm’s global fund services business in the UK.

Morris takes up responsibility for the full range of Northern Trust asset servicing solutions provided to UK-based investment managers.

She was previously head of UK sales for HSBC Securities Services.

Prior to that, she spent over a decade at State Street holding various roles, including global relationship manager.

"We are pleased to welcome Katharine to Northern Trust," said Laurence Everitt, head of global fund services for the UK at Northern Trust.

"Her experience working with some of the UK’s most sophisticated asset managers will be valuable as we continue to grow our global funds services business in the region working closely with prospective clients to tailor solutions that meet their specific needs."

Morris reports to Douglas Gee, head of sales for Northern Trust’s asset servicing business in EMEA.

This is an "incremental hire", so Morris has not replaced anyone, a spokesperson for Northern Trust told Global Investor/ISF.
