Katharine Morris joins Northern Trust's UK fund services business
16 March 2017
Katharine Morris has joined Northern Trust as head of sales
for the firm’s global fund services business in
the UK.
Morris takes up responsibility for the full range of
Northern Trust asset servicing solutions provided to UK-based
investment managers.
She was previously head of UK sales for HSBC Securities
Services.
Prior to that, she spent over a decade at State Street
holding various roles, including global relationship
manager.
"We are pleased to welcome Katharine to Northern Trust,"
said Laurence Everitt, head of global fund services for the UK
at Northern Trust.
"Her experience working with some of the UK’s
most sophisticated asset managers will be valuable as we
continue to grow our global funds services business in the
region working closely with prospective clients to tailor
solutions that meet their specific needs."
Morris reports to Douglas Gee, head of sales for Northern
Trust’s asset servicing business in EMEA.
This is an "incremental hire", so Morris has not replaced
anyone, a spokesperson for Northern Trust told Global
Investor/ISF.