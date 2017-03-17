Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeAtlas and QInvest in deal to buy UK broker Panmure
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Atlas and QInvest in deal to buy UK broker Panmure

17 March 2017


Mid-cap broker Panmure specializes in market-making, IPOs, equity research and prime services

Read more: Panmure QInvest broker M&A

Private equity vehicle Atlas Merchant Capital has joined forces with QInvest, the Qatari investment bank, to launch a bid UK broker Panmure Gordon.

Both parties have agreed to take the 141-year-old firm private for £15.5 million pounds ($19 million) in an all cash deal, according to a statement on Friday.

Panmure, a mid-cap broker, specializes in market making, IPOs, equity research and prime services.

Andrew Adcock, chairman, said the independent directors believed the offer was "fair and reasonable".

Panmure now plans to hire senior merger advisory bankers, strengthen its equities division and expand its product offering, according to the statement.

QInvest already owns 43% of Panmure and bought its stake in 2009.

Atlas Merchant Capital was set up in 2013 by Bob Diamond specifically to make acquisitions in the financial services industry.

Diamond left Barclays in 2012 in the wake of thee Libor-rigging scandal.

Matthew Hansen, head of UK and Europe for Atlas, said there was a "significant opportunity to enhance Panmure Gordon's strong reputation and build a larger, successful boutique investment bank".
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. OFR's sec finance data collections to require LEIs

  2. KAS Bank wins three UK pension fund mandates

  3. European market integration key to T2S success - Clearstream

  4. Atlas and QInvest in deal to buy UK broker Panmure

  5. Skala to run BTIG's transition management division


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.