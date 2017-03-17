Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Skala to run BTIG's transition management division
17 March 2017
Filip Skala left Cantor Fitzgerald at the end of 2016
Read more:
Transition management
BTIG
Skala
Filip Skala has joined BTIG in New York to lead the
firm’s transition management business.
Skala was previously head of US portfolio solutions at
Cantor Fitzgerald.
He left the firm last year after Global
Investor/ISF revealed that Cantor had shut its transition management team in
London and replaced its entire US team.
Skala, who worked at JP Morgan before Cantor, becomes head
of transition management at BTIG.
The firm focuses on institutional trading, investment
banking, research and brokerage.
BTIG has also hired John Curley as director of global
portfolio and ETF trading sales.
Both executives will report to Thomas Smykowski, managing
director and head of global portfolio and ETF trading.
"Fil and John are both well-versed in our suite of products
and services, and they have demonstrated their ability to
connect with institutional investors to identify valuable
client solutions," said Smykowski.
"Their deep product knowledge and client-first mindset will
make a positive impact on the way we seamlessly deliver
transitions and portfolio and ETF executions."