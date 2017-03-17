Skala to run BTIG's transition management division

Filip Skala has joined BTIG in New York to lead the firm’s transition management business.

Skala was previously head of US portfolio solutions at Cantor Fitzgerald.

He left the firm last year after Global Investor/ISF revealed that Cantor had shut its transition management team in London and replaced its entire US team.

Skala, who worked at JP Morgan before Cantor, becomes head of transition management at BTIG.

The firm focuses on institutional trading, investment banking, research and brokerage.

BTIG has also hired John Curley as director of global portfolio and ETF trading sales.

Both executives will report to Thomas Smykowski, managing director and head of global portfolio and ETF trading.

"Fil and John are both well-versed in our suite of products and services, and they have demonstrated their ability to connect with institutional investors to identify valuable client solutions," said Smykowski.

"Their deep product knowledge and client-first mindset will make a positive impact on the way we seamlessly deliver transitions and portfolio and ETF executions."