HKEx OTC Clear launches client clearing

Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing'
subsidiary, OTC Clear, has announced the launch of a client
clearing service, ahead of the first phrase of mandatory
clearing in Hong Kong, effective July 1.
Following approval by the
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), the new service offers
over-the-counter derivatives market participants a "client
clearing" relationship with an existing clearing member of OTC
Clear that will act as an intermediary of broker.
"The launch of client clearing will
enable financial institutions in the region that are not OTC
Clear members to enjoy the capital efficiencies of central
clearing," said Calvin Tai, head of clearing at Hong Kong
Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx).
The clearing mandate in Hong Kong,
which is set to come into effect in July, requires market
participants to centrally clear certain OTC interest rate
derivatives denominated in the G4 currencies and Hong Kong
dollars.
OTC Clear said it has also received
SFC approval to accept "certain types of high-quality, non-cash
collateral from its clearing participants to satisfy their
margin requirements", which will provide greater flexibility
and may reduce funding costs.
The assets that the HKEx subsidiary
said it will initially accept are US Treasuries, Hong Kong
Exchange bills and Notes, and offshore bonds issued by China's
Ministry of Finance.
Following the new margining rules
for derivatives that are not centrally cleared, which took
effect in September, there is an increasing trend towards the
voluntary clearing of over-the-counter derivatives, according
to OTC Clear.
In August last year, OTC Clear became the first international
firm to provide clearing for USD/CNH swaps. It has
said that it has cleared volume in excess of $2.5 billion in
notional value year-to-date, with other regional and global
bands expressing interest in this service due to the "capital
efficiency".
HKEx won regulatory approval from
the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to launch its
clearing house in October 2013, initially positioning itself to
capitalise on reforms mandating OTC trades through clearing,
with the service first handling inter-dealer trades.
OTC Clear has 12 clearing members,
including six Hong Kong subsidiaries or branches of Chinese
banks.