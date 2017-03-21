Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Northern Trust makes key fund services appointments
21 March 2017
Enhanced roles for Penelope Biggs, Toby Glaysher, Clive Bellows and Jon Dunham
Northern Trust has made a number of key appointments across
its global fund services business.
Penelope Biggs has been named chief strategy officer
corporate & institutional services (C&IS).
Biggs, based in London, will also continue to lead global
marketing for the institutional business.
Toby Glaysher has been named head of global fund services
international, covering Northern Trust’s
institutional business in Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA)
and Asia Pacific (APAC).
Clive Bellows is the newly appointed head of global fund
services EMEA. Bellows retains his role as country head,
Ireland.
Jon Dunham, currently head of Americas Sales, has been named
head of global sales, C&IS.
Robert Frazer, previously head of UK Pensions for the
institutional business, has taken on the role of Country Head,
Middle East, based in Abu Dhabi.
The changes follow the recent appoint of Peter Cherecwich as
president, corporate & institutional services.