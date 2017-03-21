Free Trial Corporate Access


Northern Trust makes key fund services appointments

21 March 2017


Enhanced roles for Penelope Biggs, Toby Glaysher, Clive Bellows and Jon Dunham

Read more: Northern Trust fund services

Northern Trust has made a number of key appointments across its global fund services business.

Penelope Biggs has been named chief strategy officer corporate & institutional services (C&IS).

Biggs, based in London, will also continue to lead global marketing for the institutional business.

Toby Glaysher has been named head of global fund services international, covering Northern Trust’s institutional business in Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Clive Bellows is the newly appointed head of global fund services EMEA. Bellows retains his role as country head, Ireland.

Jon Dunham, currently head of Americas Sales, has been named head of global sales, C&IS.

Robert Frazer, previously head of UK Pensions for the institutional business, has taken on the role of Country Head, Middle East, based in Abu Dhabi.

The changes follow the recent appoint of Peter Cherecwich as president, corporate & institutional services.
