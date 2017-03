Banks, brokers, CCPs and central banks are beginning to build a global network in order to move collateral more efficiently and solve capital, balance sheet and liquidity constraints.

Securities finance experts at Broadridge claim the market is already starting to move from an environment of "individual competing firms" to "extended value chains" of networked organizations.

Global buy-side participants, major data providers and international central securities depositories (ICSDs) are also involved in the collaboration.

The united approach follows recent moves by individual firms to break down siloes and create a single single point of call to understand where collateral is held in real time across all business lines and desks....