ING Capital Markets hires head of delta one sales

Tim Collins has joined ING Capital Markets in New York as head of delta one sales.

Collins joins from Citi where he held a similar role on the bank’s synthetic prime brokerage desk since 2010.

Before that Collins worked at RBC Capital Markets and Barclays.

He is now part of a team at ING Capital Markets which includes Artie DiRocco and Peter Diminich.

Last year the firm launched a synthetic prime brokerage platform for hedge funds.

Traditionally the broker-dealer, part of the wider Dutch bank ING, had offered clients synthetic products through its legacy contract for differences (CFD) arm.

Under the new set-up, the firm will provide global, cross-asset portfolio swap products offering the functionality and sophistication of a traditional prime brokerage service.

"We offer the flexibility of a multi-asset portfolio swap which is operationally efficient, streamlined and provides additional collateral and portfolio margin benefits," Michael Baudo, ING Capital Market’s regional head of financial markets Americas and global head of securities finance, wrote in a statement at the time.

"We are excited to launch a platform that differentiates itself and adds value to clients while drawing upon the more than 20 years of experience our team has been providing securities finance solutions to the market."