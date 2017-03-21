Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
ING Capital Markets hires head of delta one sales
21 March 2017
Tim Collins has previously worked on synthetic finance desks at Citi, RBC Capital Markets and Barclays
Tim Collins has joined ING Capital Markets in New York as
head of delta one sales.
Collins joins from Citi where he held a similar role on the
bank’s synthetic prime brokerage desk since
2010.
Before that Collins worked at RBC Capital Markets and
Barclays.
He is now part of a team at ING Capital Markets which
includes Artie DiRocco and Peter Diminich.
Last year the firm launched a synthetic prime brokerage
platform for hedge funds.
Traditionally the broker-dealer, part of the wider Dutch
bank ING, had offered clients synthetic products through its
legacy contract for differences (CFD) arm.
Under the new set-up, the firm will provide global,
cross-asset portfolio swap products offering the functionality
and sophistication of a traditional prime brokerage
service.
"We offer the flexibility of a multi-asset portfolio swap
which is operationally efficient, streamlined and provides
additional collateral and portfolio margin benefits," Michael
Baudo, ING Capital Market’s regional head of
financial markets Americas and global head of securities
finance, wrote in a statement at the time.
"We are excited to launch a platform that differentiates
itself and adds value to clients while drawing upon the more
than 20 years of experience our team has been providing
securities finance solutions to the market."