Bats Europe, part of Bats Global Markets, has launched two new benchmark indices to assess the impact of Brexit on UK companies, as Prime Minister Theresa May plans to trigger Article 50 on March 29.

"The Bats Brexit 50/50 Indices measure the impact of currency movements and evolving trade deals on the performance of the top 100-UK listed companies by dividing these equally between those with the largest and smallest proportion of GBP revenue," Guy Simpkin, head of business development at Bats Europe, told Global Investor/ISF.