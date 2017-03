Asset manager Amundi is the first buy-side firm to sign on to LCH’s CDSClear service ahead of the clearing mandate for credit default swaps.

Amundi is now clearing credit default swaps (CDS) at CDSClear via its clearing broker BNP Paribas, one of the clearing house’s 13 clearing members. LCH said that from the second quarter of this year, end-users trading CDS will be able to connect...