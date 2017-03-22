BNY Mellon focused on repo resiliency

BNY Mellon is beefing up its systems and continuing to focus
on resiliency as it prepares to become the sole settlement
provider in the general-collateral finance (GCF) repo
space.
The US custody bank will eventually be the only institution
providing post-trade plumbing in the niche yet crucial US
funding segment over the next 18-24 months.
It follows JP Morgan’s gradual exit from the
business of settling US government securities for most dealers,
including GCF repo trades, announced in July last year.
Speaking in New York this week, Brian Ruane, executive vice
president at BNY Mellon, said it is a responsibility that the
bank isn’t taking lightly.
"We understand the significance of the client migration and
recognize the responsibility we have to the wider market," he
told audience members at Finadium’s Annual
Industry Conference yesterday.
Around 30 JP Morgan bank and broker-dealer clients are
expected to switch to BNY Mellon by the end of 2018, which
Ruane described as an "adequate" period of time.
"We have set-up dedicated client teams to ensure a smooth
migration and have processes in place to ensure our existing
clients aren’t disrupted," he added.
"The conversion period is underway and we remain
fully-focused on resiliency and upgrading our technology to
allow us to manage risk and serve this vital component of the
Treasury market efficiently and effectively."
Last year Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said the
bank will have to "raise the bar" and beef up its capital and
liquidity requirements and strengthen its resolution planning
given that it will be the only bank filling the role.
Thirty years ago there were six banks providing a full suite
of settlement services for US government securities.
BNY Mellon and JP Morgan have been the two dominant
providers of these services since the 1990s.
Overnight Treasury GCF transactions have averaged
approximately $110 billion over the past year, representing
only a small sub-section of the broader Treasury repo
market.
JP Morgan is not exiting its tri-party repo service and its
continuing to building its custody, collateral management,
prime brokerage and treasury services business, which
aren’t affected by the change.