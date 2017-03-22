Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Brussels to block LSE-Deutsche Boerse merger - reports
22 March 2017
Reports suggest regulators will block plans to create Europe's biggest exchange
London Stock Exchange Group's proposed merger with Deutsche
Boerse will be blocked by European Commission (EC) antitrust
regulators, according to reports on Wednesday.
A veto will be published within a matter of days, multiple
sources told Reuters, scuppering plans to create Europe's
biggest exchange. LSE, Deutsche Boerse and the EC all declined
to comment.
If accurate, the EC's rejection comes twelve months after
the UK and German bourses first announced plans to create
powerhouse of trading in stocks, bonds and derivatives and
post-trade services.
Britain’s vote to leave the European Union in
June added complexity and threatened the tie-up early
on.
Deutsche Boerse chairman Joachim Faber recently put the
blame for the failed merger on Brexit.
There were also growing calls from German politicians that
the headquarters be moved from London to Frankfurt because of
Brexit - a concession most LSE executives did not wish to
make.
More crucially, a demand from regulators that the LSE sell
its Italian electronic-trading platform for bond
and repo markets, MTS, was publicly ruled out by the UK
exchange last month.
The refusal effectively derailed the €29
billion ($31 billion) deal.
Analysts at Jefferies said the merger was in the "ninth inning of collapse" this week.
They also dismissed the possibility of other cross-border
stock exchange mergers in the near-term due to complex
regulatory frameworks and nationalistic views.
The latest and seemingly unsuccessfully attempt is the third
time the LSE and Deutsche Börse have tried to strike a
deal, first in 2000 then in 2005.
The EU also blocked a $17 billion tie-up between what was
then NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse in 2012.