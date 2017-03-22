New pan-European repo index takes shape

Experts at the European Money Markets Institute (EMMI) have
agreed on a methodology to underpin a new pan-European
repo index.
Alberto Lopez, EMMI’s senior benchmarks
officer, told market participants in Zurich this week that the
group has figured out the mechanics for the
planned transaction-based euro repo benchmark.
Speaking at the IMCA’s European Repo and
Collateral Council Annual General Meeting, he added that EMMI
will be inviting firms to give their feedback on the proposed
methodology at the end of March.
BrokerTec, EurexRepo and MTS Repo have all contributed
historical repo data which has been used to determine the
principles behind the index.
Around 95% of repos in the sample were traded with one-day
maturities.
It means one-day tenors are sufficiently liquid for a
reliable index construction whereas data on long-term
maturities is patchy.
Since the introduction of the Euro, the European repo
markets have developed significantly, with more and more
emphasis on cross border financing trades.
This has led to an increasingly homogenous Euro-denominated
General Collateral ('GC') market.
Pricing and valuation seem to be the most foreseeable
potential uses of the new index, which could be a possible
substitute of the Eonia index.
Other possible uses are as benchmark of historical
performance and internal transfer pricing.
EMMI is talking to STOXX and NEX as potential index
providers.
In December, EMMI said the preliminary design of the
benchmark will be focused on anonymous ATS executed trades,
cleared through qualifying CCPs.
The vast majority of repos in the dataset have fixed rates,
although the inclusion of floating rate repos will have an
impact on the design of the pan-European secured index.
BrokerTec hosts the largest variety of individual
countries.
At Eurex, owned by Deutsche Boerse, historical data shows
that the two categories with a meaningful share are Euro and
German collateral (showing an increase from about 89% in 2010
to more than 95% in 2015).
At MTS, more than 95% of repos are collateralized with
Italian securities. French repos constitute the second
most important group with a share of 2.2%, followed by German
repos with 1.3%.
European regulators recently demanded that the London Stock
Exchange sell MTS as part of its merger with Deutsche Boerse.
However the UK exchange publicly ruled out the sale last
month, a move which effectively derailed the €29
billion ($31 billion) deal.