State Street helps M&G with Brexit solutions

State Street has said it has worked with
its client M&G Investments to deal with the impact of
Brexit and helped the London-based asset manager replicate its
UK business in Luxembourg.
State Street said it worked with M&G
prior to the UK EU referendum vote to evaluate options and
offer insight on domicile-specificities, including distributing
models and accounting requirements.
Following Brexit result, State Street
provided cross-border back office support ahead of the launch
of M&G's Luxembourg-domiciled Sicav.
State Street said that a dedicated team
also worked closely with M&G to replicate its existing UK
operating model and contractual arrangements for Luxembourg in
an "ambitious delivery period".
"This partnership means a mature
conversation with open and honest feedback," David Suetens,
country head and managing director of State Street in
Luxembourg. "We identified a difference between the UK and
Luxembourg practices and came to a common solution, best suited
to their needs."
Looking ahead to the implementation day of
Article 50 on March 29, Suetens said: "We do not see any
immediate impact to our operations or client servicing as a
result of the triggering of Article 50."
State Street is "well positioned" to
manage the potential effects of increased market volatility,
according to Suetens. He said it is coordinating its staff
levels to manage any increased client queries, trade volumes
and fair valuations.
Brexit was one of the key 2017 concerns for UK asset managers,
according to a CBI/PwC Financial Services survey in January, in
addition to macroeconomic uncertainty and cyber-security
threats.
"As the UK begins its negotiations to
leave the European Union, asset managers are aware their
interaction with regulators will increase," said Mark Pugh,
asset and wealth management leader at PwC. "It is vital the
industry continues to work closely with both the government and
the regulator to ensure all parties are aware of each
other’s needs and expectations."
Despite these challenges, optimism has
increased dramatically in the sector since September and
expectations for growth are the strongest they have been in 18
months.
Employment numbers have improved since
last quarter, with asset managers spending more on training and
developing their people in response to ongoing regulatory
scrutiny, including the FCA’s recent market
study.
State Street announced on March 2 that it
was closing down its transition management
operations in London and Hong Kong at the end of the year due
to a dwindling demand for the service.
Moving forward, State
Street’s transition management teams in Boston,
Sydney and Singapore will service trade and settle
transactions, according to the firm.