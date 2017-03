Defined benefit (DB) pension schemes across the developed world are struggling to cope with the rising cost of providing benefits. Longevity has risen rapidly since these schemes were set up, often in the 1970s or even earlier. By 2030, life expectancy will exceed 90 years for the first time, initially for women in South Korea but with most other developed nations not far behind, according to a study by the UK Medical Research Council and the US Environmental Protection Agency.

As these pension schemes mature, many are being forced to liquidate traditional return-seeking assets such as equities and corporate bonds to service negative cash flows, where pension payments exceed new contributions. Consultancy Hymans Robertson estimates that around 57% of FTSE 350 DB pension funds are now cash flow negative, and the figure is even higher in the US, at 82% of S&P 500 company schemes, suggests Goldman Sachs.