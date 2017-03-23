ISLA calls for review of UCITS lending rules in CMU feedback

The International Securities Lending Association (ISLA) has
urged the European Commission (EC) to re-examine rules that
restrict UCITS funds’ ability to fully engage in
securities lending.
ISLA's latest calls form part of the trade body's feedback
on the Capital Markets Union agenda, or CMU, being drawn up by
bureaucrats in Brussels.
The overall aim is to create deeper and more integrated
capital markets to lower the cost of funding and make the
financial system more resilient.
ISLA believes certain findings from its latest securities
lending report are of the "utmost relevance" to the CMU agenda,
such as UCITS lending trends.
Despite accounting for 45% of all securities available for
lending, the trade body recently noted a further decline in
their proportion of actual lending (circa 15%, from circa 18%
three years ago).
Anecdotal evidence suggests that the reason behind the fall
is linked to the increasingly restrictive regulatory
environment for lending securities facing many retail funds,
notably UCITS.
For example, current UCITS directives favor the use of title
transfer arrangements in respect of any collateral received
from borrowers. Borrowers who may want to pledge collateral are
likely to look for alternative sources of supply.
Meanwhile most UCITS funds are unable to contemplate trades
with a maturity of more than 7 days, which is often at odds
with banks who are looking to secure assets, particularly high
quality liquid assets (HQLA), for periods in excess of 30 days
as they manage the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR).
"The result is there are fewer securities available in the
market to cover potential settlement fails and to support
market-making and efficient hedging of risk," ISLA's experts
wrote in a letter to the EC.
"In addition, from an investor protection perspective, this
takes away fund management efficiencies and could lead to lower
returns for end/retail investors."
EU government bond market
The trade body also suggested regulators create an "expert
group" to analyse potential upcoming liquidity stresses in the
EU government bond market.
This is due to the developing trend of government bonds, in
particular EU government bonds, being used in securities
lending transactions.
According to ISLA, the trends show potential rising risks of
a liquidity squeeze in those instruments, which could impact EU
governments’ costs of funding.
"From a CMU perspective, and in particular for smaller
member states, we believe it is essential for Europe to have
liquid and sustainable government bond markets – even
more so post-Brexit," ISLA's experts wrote.
The trade body also pointed out that securities lending
connects with circa 50% of the global market at any given time
– and therefore provides very useful insights into the
broader financial markets.
ISLA added that sec lending data and commentary will help
policy makers in "joining the dots" and sees its own role to
alert them to developing trends that deserve attention
– in this case with the CMU objectives in
mind.