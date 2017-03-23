ISLA calls for review of UCITS lending rules in CMU feedback

The International Securities Lending Association (ISLA) has urged the European Commission (EC) to re-examine rules that restrict UCITS funds’ ability to fully engage in securities lending.

ISLA's latest calls form part of the trade body's feedback on the Capital Markets Union agenda, or CMU, being drawn up by bureaucrats in Brussels.

The overall aim is to create deeper and more integrated capital markets to lower the cost of funding and make the financial system more resilient.

ISLA believes certain findings from its latest securities lending report are of the "utmost relevance" to the CMU agenda, such as UCITS lending trends.

Despite accounting for 45% of all securities available for lending, the trade body recently noted a further decline in their proportion of actual lending (circa 15%, from circa 18% three years ago).

Anecdotal evidence suggests that the reason behind the fall is linked to the increasingly restrictive regulatory environment for lending securities facing many retail funds, notably UCITS.

For example, current UCITS directives favor the use of title transfer arrangements in respect of any collateral received from borrowers. Borrowers who may want to pledge collateral are likely to look for alternative sources of supply.

Meanwhile most UCITS funds are unable to contemplate trades with a maturity of more than 7 days, which is often at odds with banks who are looking to secure assets, particularly high quality liquid assets (HQLA), for periods in excess of 30 days as they manage the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR).

"The result is there are fewer securities available in the market to cover potential settlement fails and to support market-making and efficient hedging of risk," ISLA's experts wrote in a letter to the EC.

"In addition, from an investor protection perspective, this takes away fund management efficiencies and could lead to lower returns for end/retail investors."

EU government bond market

The trade body also suggested regulators create an "expert group" to analyse potential upcoming liquidity stresses in the EU government bond market.

This is due to the developing trend of government bonds, in particular EU government bonds, being used in securities lending transactions.

According to ISLA, the trends show potential rising risks of a liquidity squeeze in those instruments, which could impact EU governments’ costs of funding.

"From a CMU perspective, and in particular for smaller member states, we believe it is essential for Europe to have liquid and sustainable government bond markets – even more so post-Brexit," ISLA's experts wrote.

The trade body also pointed out that securities lending connects with circa 50% of the global market at any given time – and therefore provides very useful insights into the broader financial markets.

ISLA added that sec lending data and commentary will help policy makers in "joining the dots" and sees its own role to alert them to developing trends that deserve attention – in this case with the CMU objectives in mind.