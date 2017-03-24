Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Global Investor Awards – nominations now open
24 March 2017
Nominations will be accepted until Wednesday 26 April 2017
The
Global Investor Awards process is now open for
entries.
We
invite asset managers, securities services firms and specialist
providers to nominate themselves or their
partners.
The
nominations process will run until Wednesday April
26
2017.
Nominations
for the annual awards, now in its sixteenth year, are also
accepted from comms teams/PRs or from those with a relationship
with the nominated entity (for example, pension funds can
nominate asset managers).
Multiple
award submissions are accepted. The full list of awards can be
found below.
The
online process is very simple. There are three questions asking
you to set out why you think your company should receive the
award.
-
Please be concise (200 words max per answer)
-
Bullet points are absolutely fine
-
Back up your claims where relevant
Shortlisted
nominations will be put to a judging panel. The 2017 panel will
be announced following the judging process.
Previous
years' panels have included British members of Parliament,
leaders from organisations such as the Pension
Protection Fund as well as senior investment
consultants
The
Global Investor Awards will take place at a gala ceremony at
the Grange Tower Hill on July 5
2017.
Award categories 2017
|
Asset management
|
Service providers
|
Infrastructure and technology
awards
|
CEO of the year
|
Prime broker of the year
|
Index provider of the year
|
Lifetime achievement award
|
Client clearing firm of the
year
|
Exchange of the year
|
Asset manager of the year
|
Transition manager of the
year
|
Clearinghouse of the year
|
Equities manager of the year
|
M&A advisory firm of the
year
|
Collateral management system of
the year
|
Fixed income manager of the
year
|
Fund administrator of the year
|
Risk management system of the
year
|
Smart beta manager of the
year
|
Hedge fund administrator of the year
|
Best technology product:
regulatory change
|
Multi-asset manager of the
year
|
Private equity fund administrator of the year
|
Blockchain innovation of the
year
|
Fund-of-fund manager of the
year
|
Real estate fund administrator of the year
|
|
Wealth manager of the year
|
|
Infrastructure manager of the
year
|
ESG manager of the year
|
LDI manager of the year
|
Emerging markets manager of the
year
|
ETF/passive fund manager of the year
|
Investment consultant of the year