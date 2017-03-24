Free Trial Corporate Access


Global Investor Awards – nominations now open

24 March 2017


Nominations will be accepted until Wednesday 26 April 2017

The Global Investor Awards process is now open for entries. 

We invite asset managers, securities services firms and specialist providers to nominate themselves or their partners. 

The nominations process will run until Wednesday April  26  2017.

Click here to nominate.

Nominations for the annual awards, now in its sixteenth year, are also accepted from comms teams/PRs or from those with a relationship with the nominated entity (for example, pension funds can nominate asset managers).

Multiple award submissions are accepted. The full list of awards can be found below.

The online process is very simple. There are three questions asking you to set out why you think your company should receive the award.

  • Please be concise (200 words max per answer)
  • Bullet points are absolutely fine
  • Back up your claims where relevant

Shortlisted nominations will be put to a judging panel. The 2017 panel will be announced following the judging process. 

Previous years' panels have included British members of Parliament, leaders from organisations such as the Pension Protection Fund as well as senior investment consultants

The Global Investor Awards will take place at a gala ceremony at the Grange Tower Hill on July  5  2017.

Click here to nominate.

Award categories 2017

Asset management

Service providers

Infrastructure and technology awards

CEO of the year

Prime broker of the year

Index provider of the year

Lifetime achievement award

Client clearing firm of the year

Exchange of the year

Asset manager of the year

Transition manager of the year      

Clearinghouse of the year

Equities manager of the year

M&A advisory firm of the year      

Collateral management system of the year

Fixed income manager of the year               

Fund administrator of the year

Risk management system of the year

Smart beta manager of the year                               
Hedge fund administrator of the year 

Best technology product: regulatory change

Multi-asset manager of the year               
Private equity fund administrator of the year

Blockchain innovation of the year

Fund-of-fund manager of the year               
Real estate fund administrator of the year

 

Wealth manager of the year

  

Infrastructure manager of the year               

ESG manager of the year

LDI manager of the year

Emerging markets manager of the year

ETF/passive fund manager of the year

Investment consultant of the year 

 
