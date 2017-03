Hedge fund flows for February stood at an estimated net $7.9 billion after a long string of redemptions last year, according to the latest statistics from eVestment.

With estimated net inflows of $7.9 billion for February, total assets under management are at $3.085 trillion, the highest level since July 2015. Peter Laurelli, author of the latest eVestment hedge fund flow report is cautiously optimistic about the...