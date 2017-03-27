Lenders set to tough it out as weak borrowing demand persists

Analysts at BBH have urged securities lenders to stay the
course amid continued weak demand to borrow stocks.
Statistics from the Boston-based bank show that equity loan
volumes in March were down 8.5% on the same period in 2016 with
average loan fees down even further by 23%.
"It is important for securities lenders to stay the course
and resist the temptation to chase returns during a cyclical
trough for demand," Keith Haberlin, head of global securities
lending as BBH, wrote in a note to clients on Monday.
Since Donald Trump’s election in November, US
equity markets have witnessed a broad-based rally with the
promise of tax, trade, deregulation and spending policies.
Haberlin says this is a key reason for weaker borrowing
demand as hedge funds have seemingly been happy to ride the
rally and get some early performance on the board rather than
going short.
There are, however, signs that events could change
quickly.
"The new administration will shortly turn their attention to
new bills on tax, financial regulation and trade," Haberlin
said.
"When the political agenda shakes out, active managers on
both on the long and short side will be empowered to act with
conviction on their analysis."
According to BBH, the billion dollar question for the
industry is how long it will take the administration to pass
these bills and remove the uncertainty which is hampering the
market.
Even so, monetary stimulus is continuing to distort equity
prices as it did between 2009 and 2015, creating a challenging
environment for stock pickers and curtailed borrowing
demand.
"With so much money in the system propping up equity
valuations, hedge funds that placed bets on individual stocks
saw much of their fundamental analysis rendered futile in the
face of an indiscriminate rally," Haberlin added.
"It is not surprising that short conviction suffered or that
lower cost tools such as ETF’s were used to get
short exposure,".
In the meantime, BBH experts reckon additional return can be
generated by taking on additional cash reinvestment risk or by
taking lower quality non-cash collateral, which should be
considered carefully given past credit and liquidity
events.
"Our focus at BBH is ensuring we are maximizing
opportunities to generate more return with a lower risk profile
by expanding our product, investing in technology and engaging
with our clients," Haberlin added.
"These include voluntary corporate action opportunities,
particularly in a Europe still focused on capital raising,
entering new markets and mobilizing assets held back from
lending."