Lenders set to tough it out as weak borrowing demand persists

Analysts at BBH have urged securities lenders to stay the course amid continued weak demand to borrow stocks.

Statistics from the Boston-based bank show that equity loan volumes in March were down 8.5% on the same period in 2016 with average loan fees down even further by 23%.

"It is important for securities lenders to stay the course and resist the temptation to chase returns during a cyclical trough for demand," Keith Haberlin, head of global securities lending as BBH, wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

Since Donald Trump’s election in November, US equity markets have witnessed a broad-based rally with the promise of tax, trade, deregulation and spending policies.

Haberlin says this is a key reason for weaker borrowing demand as hedge funds have seemingly been happy to ride the rally and get some early performance on the board rather than going short.

There are, however, signs that events could change quickly.

"The new administration will shortly turn their attention to new bills on tax, financial regulation and trade," Haberlin said.

"When the political agenda shakes out, active managers on both on the long and short side will be empowered to act with conviction on their analysis."

According to BBH, the billion dollar question for the industry is how long it will take the administration to pass these bills and remove the uncertainty which is hampering the market.

Even so, monetary stimulus is continuing to distort equity prices as it did between 2009 and 2015, creating a challenging environment for stock pickers and curtailed borrowing demand.

"With so much money in the system propping up equity valuations, hedge funds that placed bets on individual stocks saw much of their fundamental analysis rendered futile in the face of an indiscriminate rally," Haberlin added.

"It is not surprising that short conviction suffered or that lower cost tools such as ETF’s were used to get short exposure,".

In the meantime, BBH experts reckon additional return can be generated by taking on additional cash reinvestment risk or by taking lower quality non-cash collateral, which should be considered carefully given past credit and liquidity events.

"Our focus at BBH is ensuring we are maximizing opportunities to generate more return with a lower risk profile by expanding our product, investing in technology and engaging with our clients," Haberlin added.

"These include voluntary corporate action opportunities, particularly in a Europe still focused on capital raising, entering new markets and mobilizing assets held back from lending."