Global depositary market slumps in 2016

The global depositary receipt market
shrank in 2016 by issuance and trading volumes, according to
new data from its main practitioners
The total global trading volume of
depositary receipts (DR) was 152.1 billion in 2016, a 5% drop
from 160 billion for 2015, according to BNY
Mellon’s 2016 Depositary Receipt Market
Review.
The US custody bank also said a total of
$2.9 trillion of DRs were traded, down 6.5% from $3.1 trillion
in 2015.
Over $8 billion was raised through 37 new
DR offerings in 2016, compared with $9.9 billion raised through
41 DR offerings in 2015.
Some 68 new sponsored DR programmes and 65
new unsponsored DR programmes were created last year. These
additions brought the total of sponsored and unsponsored DR
programmes to 3,492 at the end of 2016, up from 3,602 at the
end of 2015.
BNY Mellon’s ADR Index saw a
3.7% total return for the year. This stands in contrast to the
entire US equity market, which was up 12% at the end of last
year, according to S&P 500.
But the BNY Mellon Market Regional DR
Index outperformed, growing 13.65%. Sub-indices based on
securities of companies from the major emerging markets of
Brazil and Russia gained 69% and 61% respectively.
Germany’s BMW Group, Banco Santander, Novatek
and Credit Suisse were some of the few issuers
that chose BNY Mellon as their depositary bank.
Los Angeles-based Capital World Investors
was the top DR holder as of December 31 last year, with a total
of $21.64 billion in DR AUM, according to BNY.
At the end of the year, the global
custodian marked a 57% global market share for all sponsored DR
programmes, with 71% in Latin America.
"Depositary receipts’ cost,
convenience and liquidity value proposition remains as intact
today as ever," said Christopher Kearns, CEO of BNY
Mellon’s DR business.
Simon Derrick, BNY’s chief
currency strategist, predicts the impact of event risk from
last year is likely to continue, with the incoming Trump
administration, upcoming European elections, a strong US dollar
and a decline in China’s foreign exchange (FX)
reserves.
Derrick said: "If China’s FX
reserves continue to decline in value both as a result of
active intervention in the local market and changes in assets
(with bond prices moves being singled out by the regulator) and
if US yield continue to rise along with the USD, then it could
be well that the trend towards reduced holdings of US Treasury
securities continue in 2017."