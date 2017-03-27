Global depositary market slumps in 2016

The global depositary receipt market shrank in 2016 by issuance and trading volumes, according to new data from its main practitioners

The total global trading volume of depositary receipts (DR) was 152.1 billion in 2016, a 5% drop from 160 billion for 2015, according to BNY Mellon’s 2016 Depositary Receipt Market Review.

The US custody bank also said a total of $2.9 trillion of DRs were traded, down 6.5% from $3.1 trillion in 2015.

Over $8 billion was raised through 37 new DR offerings in 2016, compared with $9.9 billion raised through 41 DR offerings in 2015.

Some 68 new sponsored DR programmes and 65 new unsponsored DR programmes were created last year. These additions brought the total of sponsored and unsponsored DR programmes to 3,492 at the end of 2016, up from 3,602 at the end of 2015.

BNY Mellon’s ADR Index saw a 3.7% total return for the year. This stands in contrast to the entire US equity market, which was up 12% at the end of last year, according to S&P 500.

But the BNY Mellon Market Regional DR Index outperformed, growing 13.65%. Sub-indices based on securities of companies from the major emerging markets of Brazil and Russia gained 69% and 61% respectively.

Germany’s BMW Group, Banco Santander, Novatek and Credit Suisse were some of the few issuers that chose BNY Mellon as their depositary bank.

Los Angeles-based Capital World Investors was the top DR holder as of December 31 last year, with a total of $21.64 billion in DR AUM, according to BNY.

At the end of the year, the global custodian marked a 57% global market share for all sponsored DR programmes, with 71% in Latin America.

"Depositary receipts’ cost, convenience and liquidity value proposition remains as intact today as ever," said Christopher Kearns, CEO of BNY Mellon’s DR business.

Simon Derrick, BNY’s chief currency strategist, predicts the impact of event risk from last year is likely to continue, with the incoming Trump administration, upcoming European elections, a strong US dollar and a decline in China’s foreign exchange (FX) reserves.

Derrick said: "If China’s FX reserves continue to decline in value both as a result of active intervention in the local market and changes in assets (with bond prices moves being singled out by the regulator) and if US yield continue to rise along with the USD, then it could be well that the trend towards reduced holdings of US Treasury securities continue in 2017."