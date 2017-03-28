Nikko AM creates new product strategy role

Nikko Asset Management Australia has appointed former Mercer director Hendrie Koster to the newly created role of head of product and strategy, based in Sydney.

Locally, Koster will report to Sam Hallinan, managing director for Nikko Asset Management (AM) Australia, and will sit on the leadership team.

Functionally, he will report to Philip Yeo, head of international product, based in Singapore.

Koster previously spent 10 years at Mercer Investments, most recently serving as director of strategic research in the Pacific region. He transferred to Sydney from the London office in 2010.

The hire comes after Nikko AM’s review of the role that product innovation and development will play for asset managers.

"The nature of asset management globally is transforming, born out of changing market dynamics including the rise of passive, disruptive technology, fiduciary based regulation and constantly evolving institutional and retail marketplaces," said Hallinan.

Hallinan stressed that Nikko AM is taking "positive steps" to ensure it is prepared to respond to these changes. "This role will carry the responsibility to drive our product agenda," he added.

Nikko created its last new global product role in November 2015, when it promoted Peter Lynn to head global product promotions, based in Singapore. According to the firm at the time, the new role was part of a strategic initiative designed to ensure that Nikko AM's products effectively reached the firm's global client base.

This hire follows on from several appointments made by Nikko AM last year across its international offices.

Yuichi Alex Takayama was made the new global head of sales for its international sales business in May last year. Based in Tokyo, Takayama will also serve as head of the international business development and sales planning division, leading the firm’s international sales strategies.

Nikko AM also expanded its London office, making two hires in February. Udo von Werne, was appointed as chief executive officer for EMEA, joining from Pictet Asset Management after 14 years, where he most recently served as head of institutional clients for continental Europe.

Raphael Marechal, an ex-Blackrock emerging market debt specialist, also joined Nikko AM as a senior portfolio manager.