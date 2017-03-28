Nikko AM creates new product strategy role

Nikko Asset Management Australia has
appointed former Mercer director Hendrie Koster to the newly
created role of head of product and strategy, based in
Sydney.
Locally, Koster will report to Sam
Hallinan, managing director for Nikko Asset Management (AM)
Australia, and will sit on the leadership team.
Functionally, he will report to Philip
Yeo, head of international product, based in
Singapore.
Koster previously spent 10 years at Mercer
Investments, most recently serving as director of strategic
research in the Pacific region. He transferred to Sydney from
the London office in 2010.
The hire comes after Nikko
AM’s review of the role that product innovation
and development will play for asset managers.
"The nature of asset management globally
is transforming, born out of changing market dynamics including
the rise of passive, disruptive technology, fiduciary based
regulation and constantly evolving institutional and retail
marketplaces," said Hallinan.
Hallinan stressed that Nikko AM is taking
"positive steps" to ensure it is prepared to respond to these
changes. "This role will carry the responsibility to drive our
product agenda," he added.
Nikko created its last new global product
role in November 2015, when it promoted Peter Lynn to head global product
promotions, based in Singapore. According to the firm at the
time, the new role was part of a strategic initiative designed
to ensure that Nikko AM's products effectively reached the
firm's global client base.
This hire follows on from several
appointments made by Nikko AM last year across its
international offices.
Yuichi Alex Takayama was made the new
global head of sales for its international sales business in
May last year. Based in Tokyo, Takayama will also serve as head
of the international business development and sales planning
division, leading the firm’s international sales
strategies.
Nikko AM also expanded its London office,
making two hires in February. Udo von Werne, was appointed as chief
executive officer for EMEA, joining from Pictet Asset
Management after 14 years, where he most recently served as
head of institutional clients for continental Europe.
Raphael Marechal, an ex-Blackrock
emerging market debt specialist, also joined Nikko AM as a
senior portfolio manager.