Banks still behind on Basel risk reporting principles

Most major banks have yet to implement core principles designed to strengthen risk data aggregation and internal risk reporting practices, according to the Basel Committee.

A recent assessment by supervisory authorities found that G-SIBs (global systemically important banks) haven't complied with the standards, even though an original implementation deadline of January 2016 lapsed a long time ago.

Key measures include the design, build and maintenance of data architecture and IT infrastructure which fully supports risk reporting practices not only in normal times but also during times of stress or crisis.

In addition, data should be aggregated on a largely automated basis so as to minimise the probability of errors.

The doctrine was first drawn up after the financial crisis when regulators decided that banks’ IT and data architectures were inadequate to support the broad management of financial risks.

Improving risk decision-making processes throughout the bank and reducing the probability and severity of losses resulting from risk management weaknesses are key objectives.

This week experts at the Basel Committee described G-SIBs' level of compliance with the principles as unsatisfactory.

Principle 2 (data architecture and IT infrastructure) has had the largest number of firms (15, or 50% of total number of banks) which were assessed to be materially non-compliant or have not implemented the measures.

"This is of particular concern to supervisors because data and IT infrastructure is one of the two preconditions (together with principle 1 on governance) to ensure compliance with the other principles," the report said.

As a result, banks have been told to provide clear roadmaps detailing how they intend to move towards full compliance with the principles to their national supervisors by June 2017.

The Basel Committee's report did concede that most G-SIB boards are increasingly recognising the importance of the principles.

However, the study added that banks have found it tough to execute and manage complex and large-scale IT and data infrastructure projects.

There is also an over-reliance on manual processes and interventions to produce risk reports and incomplete integration and implementation of bank-wide data architecture and frameworks.