Banks still behind on Basel risk reporting principles

Most major banks have yet to implement core principles
designed to strengthen risk data aggregation and internal risk
reporting practices, according to the Basel Committee.
A recent assessment by supervisory
authorities found that G-SIBs (global systemically
important banks) haven't complied with the standards, even
though an original implementation deadline of January 2016
lapsed a long time ago.
Key measures include the design, build and maintenance of
data architecture and IT infrastructure which fully supports
risk reporting practices not only in normal times but also
during times of stress or crisis.
In addition, data should be aggregated on a largely
automated basis so as to minimise the probability of
errors.
The doctrine was first drawn up after the financial crisis
when regulators decided that banks’ IT and data
architectures were inadequate to support the broad management
of financial risks.
Improving risk decision-making processes throughout the bank
and reducing the probability and severity of losses resulting
from risk management weaknesses are key objectives.
This week experts at the Basel Committee
described G-SIBs' level of compliance with the principles
as unsatisfactory.
Principle 2 (data architecture and IT infrastructure) has
had the largest number of firms (15, or 50% of total number of
banks) which were assessed to be materially non-compliant or
have not implemented the measures.
"This is of particular concern to supervisors because data
and IT infrastructure is one of the two preconditions (together
with principle 1 on governance) to ensure compliance with the
other principles," the report said.
As a result, banks have been told to provide clear roadmaps
detailing how they intend to move towards full compliance with
the principles to their national supervisors by June 2017.
The Basel Committee's report did concede that most G-SIB
boards are increasingly recognising the importance of the
principles.
However, the study added that banks have found it tough to
execute and manage complex and large-scale IT and data
infrastructure projects.
There is also an over-reliance on manual processes and
interventions to produce risk reports and incomplete
integration and implementation of bank-wide data architecture
and frameworks.