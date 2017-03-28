BNP wins €11bn custody mandate as banks streamline

BNP Paribas Securities Service has won a
€11bn custody mandate from Gruppo Banco Desio, marking the
latest example of an Italian bank looking to consolidate its
custody services with a single supplier.
Banco Desio previously had its local
assets with a local CSD and its foreign assets with a global
custodian.
"By choosing BNP, Banco Desio took a more
strategic decision to leave the local custody and consolidate
all the custody into one custodian," Silvia Pellegrini, global
sales and relationship manager at BNP Securities Services, told
Global Investor/ISF.
"We thought that many banks would not like
to address all the IT developments that need to be in line with
Target2Securities requirements," said Pellegrini. "We therefore
contacted Italian players to understand if they wanted to
become direct members or if they were looking into the
opportunity of externalising those services that were not core
to their businesses," said Pellegrini.
"We looked into consolidating their
services into one single provider. We have now ended up with 30
to 40 Italian banks with these types of services."
Banco Desio was one of the very first
Italian banks that BNP contacted 10 years ago, although it only
reached the decision one year ago to have an internal
reorganisation.
Onboarding for the deal was completed in
December 2016, following Banco Desio's decision one year ago to
reorganise its internal divisions, Pellegrini said.
Pellegrini cited BNP's particular open
model, with some of its services centralised in Paris, in
addition to its strong local presence in Italy as reasons for
winning the Italian mandate. With more than 500 people in
Milan, local experts can follow every type of problem that
Italian banks may face from fiscal to regulation.
Banco Desio is a mid-sized regional
commercial bank, which is very focussed on retail clients and
mid-sized institutional clients," said Pellegrini. "It wanted
to focus more on services core to its clients."
Having already acquired another smaller
Italian bank, Banco Desio can have "free internal resources to
dedicate to either follow upcoming regulation in the market
(such as Mifid II or European Market Infrastructure Regulation)
or for just more strategic projects. This was the key driver
for them."
This deal marks the second major European
securities services mandated announced by BNP Paribas since the
French bank appointed Emma Crabtree as head of sales,
continental Europe, at the end of 2016.
BNP Securities Services said on February
21 it had been selected by Mapfre Inversion, the Spain-based
investment management firm, to provide custody services for its
€60 billion portfolio of assets.
Claudine Gallagher was chosen to lead BNP
Paribas Securities Services across the entire Americas region,
as reported on February 14. The former JP Morgan executive
joined the bank in 2012.