Free Trial Corporate Access


Search
Global Investor Magazine
You are here: Skip Navigation LinksHomeLender engagement becoming critical for sec finance market
RSS feeds
Global Investor Magazine Copying and distributing are prohibited without permission of the publisher
Email a friend

  • Please enter a maximum of 5 recipients. Use ; to separate more than one email address.


Lender engagement becoming critical for sec finance market

28 March 2017


Key objective for securities finance is for lenders to engage with borrowers to reduce risk, industry veteran says

Read more: Securities lending borrowing indemnification beneficial owners

Meaningful engagement between lenders and borrowers around risk mitigation is now the main goal for securities finance participants according to Ed Blount.

The industry expert, who founded Astec (later sold to SunGard, now FIS), reckons industry participants, particularly beneficial owners, must start a deeper dialogue and be open to new ways of doing business in order to deal with regulatory constraints. 

"As things are going, if lenders withdraw because agents cannot offer indemnification, there will be no securities to borrow," Blount, currently executive director at the Center for the Study of Financial Market Evolution, told Global Investor/ISF.

"Without securities to borrow, there is no securities finance market. Then traders will no longer be able to use strategies which promote systemic stability, market liquidity and price discovery.

"I believe the key objective for securities finance is for lenders to engage with borrowers in such a way that risks are reduced and regulators are willing to offer capital relief to their borrowers and lending agents," he added.

Programme indemnification (insurance to cover losses) is one of the most discussed topics throughout the industry and is set to remain so.

Regulation has made it more expensive for agent lenders to provide indemnification, as capital must be allocated against it being offered.

It is becoming increasingly common for agents to offer different fee splits for indemnified and non-indemnified programmes and it may be the case that they offer indemnification to certain clients and not others.

In a recent Global Investor/ISF survey, beneficial owners were asked how they would react if indemnification was no longer offered as part of the programme. 

Over half (59.6%) that they would close their programme. 9.9% stated that they would continue without indemnification. 

The remaining 30.4% stated that they would pay for indemnification.
Have your say

  • All comments are subject to editorial review.
    All fields are compulsory.

 

  1. Global depositary market slumps in 2016

  2. Fed to scrutinise BNY Mellon's tri-party repo role after JPM exit

  3. State Street helps M&G with Brexit solutions

  4. Lenders set to tough it out as weak borrowing demand persists

  5. AMs optimistic despite Brexit, macro and cyber concerns


Follow us on Twitter


back to top
Change font size: Switch to default font size Switch to medium font size Switch to large font size

Home

Asset Management

Asset Servicing

Regions

My account

About us

Trade Bodies


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2017 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.