Lender engagement becoming critical for sec finance market

Meaningful engagement between lenders and borrowers around
risk mitigation is now the main goal for securities finance
participants according to Ed Blount.
The industry expert, who founded Astec (later sold to
SunGard, now FIS), reckons industry participants, particularly
beneficial owners, must start a deeper dialogue and be
open to new ways of doing business in order to deal with
regulatory constraints.
"As things are going, if lenders withdraw because agents
cannot offer indemnification, there will be no securities to
borrow," Blount, currently executive director at the Center for
the Study of Financial Market Evolution, told Global
Investor/ISF.
"Without securities to borrow, there is no securities
finance market. Then traders will no longer be able to use
strategies which promote systemic stability, market liquidity
and price discovery.
"I believe the key objective for securities finance is for
lenders to engage with borrowers in such a way that risks are
reduced and regulators are willing to offer capital relief to
their borrowers and lending agents," he added.
Programme indemnification (insurance to cover losses) is one
of the most discussed topics throughout the industry and is set
to remain so.
Regulation has made it more expensive for agent lenders to
provide indemnification, as capital must be allocated against
it being offered.
It is becoming increasingly common for agents to offer
different fee splits for indemnified and non-indemnified
programmes and it may be the case that they offer
indemnification to certain clients and not others.
In a recent Global Investor/ISF survey, beneficial
owners were asked how they would react if indemnification was
no longer offered as part of the programme.
Over half (59.6%) that they would close their programme.
9.9% stated that they would continue without
indemnification.
The remaining 30.4% stated that they would pay for
indemnification.