The London Stock Exchange Group’s planned merger with Deutsche Boerse has been blocked by the European Commission, leaving both exchanges facing an uncertain future.

The Commission said in a statement on Wednesday the merger was off due to concerns the planned combination would have created anti-competitive conditions in the European fixed income market, where the LSE and the German exchange are strong.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement: "The merger between Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange would have significantly reduced competition by creating a de facto monopoly in the crucial area of clearing of fixed income instruments."

Vestager later said in a press conference: "LSE and Deutsche Boerse are the largest...